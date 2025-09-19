Why India ended Pakistan war quickly after OP Sindoor: Explained India Sep 19, 2025

India's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh shared why the country wrapped up its military action against Pakistan so quickly after Operation Sindoor.

The operation began in May 2025, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people in April 2025.

Instead of dragging things out, India targeted specific terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and ended the conflict once those goals were met.