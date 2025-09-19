LOADING...

Why India ended Pakistan war quickly after OP Sindoor: Explained

India's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh shared why the country wrapped up its military action against Pakistan so quickly after Operation Sindoor.
The operation began in May 2025, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people in April 2025.
Instead of dragging things out, India targeted specific terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and ended the conflict once those goals were met.

What Singh said

Singh pointed out that ending conflicts fast—unlike the drawn-out wars we see elsewhere—helps protect a country's economy and resources.
By acting decisively and avoiding unnecessary escalation, Singh suggested that the world must learn from India how to efficiently manage and terminate conflicts.
The operation also showed a focus on precision; as General Anil Chauhan highlighted, strikes were timed carefully to avoid civilian harm.