JeM's Pakistan-based commander Saifullah killed in J&K
Indian security forces have taken down Saifullah, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander from Pakistan, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
Saifullah was the mastermind behind five terror attacks (year not specified/unverified), including deadly ambushes and targeted killings of soldiers and village guards.
He was killed along with two associates, Farman and Basha—both carrying ₹5 lakh bounties—during an intense operation in the snowy Chatroo forests (date unverified).
Details of the operation
The mission kicked off (date unverified) with Army paratroopers, CRPF, and J&K Police's Special Operations Group teaming up.
Using drones and helicopters for surveillance, they tracked the group through tough mountain terrain.
The encounter ended with all three militants neutralized over two days.
Security forces recovered rifles, explosives, ammo, and medicines marked from Pakistan at the site.
Officials called it a major win against JeM's leadership in the region and said they're staying alert to keep things safe going forward.