Jennifer Nandi: Jacobin cuckoo and monsoon share atmospheric triggers India Jun 28, 2026

The Jacobin cuckoo, also called the Chatak bird, has a reputation for showing up just before India's monsoon hits, so much so that farmers have long seen it as a sign that rain is on the way.

But as naturalist and author Jennifer Nandi points out, the bird isn't actually predicting anything; both its migration and the arrival of monsoon rains are triggered by similar environmental changes in the atmosphere.