Jewar Airport: India's biggest airport opening in phases (full completion expected around 2040)
Jewar Airport, coming up near Noida, is set to take the load off Delhi's crowded IGI Airport and make flying in and out of NCR a lot smoother.
The project rolls out in four phases and aims to be fully ready by 2040.
In its first phase, it will have just one runway but can already handle about 12 million passengers each year, plus a brand-new terminal and cargo space for big planes.
Six runways planned in total
Jewar is not stopping at just one runway. Phase two will double runways and boost capacity to 30 million travelers annually.
By phase three, the airport will have four runways, pushing the number up to 50 million passengers.
And once all six runways are running in the final stage, Jewar could handle around 70 million people every year, making it a serious contender among the world's busiest airports.