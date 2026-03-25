Jewar Airport: India's biggest airport opening in phases (full completion expected around 2040) India Mar 25, 2026

Jewar Airport, coming up near Noida, is set to take the load off Delhi's crowded IGI Airport and make flying in and out of NCR a lot smoother.

The project rolls out in four phases and aims to be fully ready by 2040.

In its first phase, it will have just one runway but can already handle about 12 million passengers each year, plus a brand-new terminal and cargo space for big planes.