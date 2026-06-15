Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida welcomes inaugural IndiGo flight

Land donors to meet Yogi Adityanath

The first departure was pretty special: 170 farmers and workers who gave up land for the airport (including 20 women) got to fly out to Lucknow and will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Regular passenger flights begin July 1, with four daily IndiGo trips between Noida and Lucknow, making travel easier without detours through Delhi.

The airport is set to connect North India like never before.