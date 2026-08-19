JFD leads 2-day Manipur valley shutdown demanding delay until NRC
A two-day shutdown is underway in Manipur's valley districts, led by the Meitei group JFD.
They're asking the government to push back the upcoming census (set for September 1) until a National Register of Citizens (NRC) is rolled out, saying it's needed to identify undocumented migrants.
The protest brought daily life to a halt: markets closed, busses off the roads, and people staying home.
Boycott announced, Meitei Kuki tensions rise
JFD announced a boycott of government institutions starting Thursday, with essential services and educational institutions exempted, and planned a mass sit-in-protest and a torch rally.
The NRC demand has deepened rifts between Meitei and Kuki groups, leading to tensions between protesters and security forces at several places.
Meanwhile, Manipur officials are heading to Delhi to ask for a census delay, highlighting ongoing worries over undocumented migrants and Manipur's indigenous population.