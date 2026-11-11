Jhalawar woman, 56, dies by suicide after ₹13L cyber fraud
A 56-year-old woman from Jhalawar, Rajasthan, died by suicide after being scammed out of around ₹13 lakh by a cyber fraud gang.
The scammers tricked her with an old coin sale and then sent AI-generated assault videos and fake legal threats against her son when she asked for a refund.
Her family lodged a complaint with police on November 1 after her death.
Police arrest 6 including 3 minors
Police quickly set up a special team and arrested six people, including three minors, from Bihar.
They have seized electronic devices used in the scam and traced a money trail of ₹4 lakh so far.
Police are urging everyone to be careful with online deals, not to share personal info with strangers, and remember that real officials will not threaten you over the phone.
This case is a tough reminder to stay sharp about cyber safety.