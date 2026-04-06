Jhansi baby jailed with father Sandeep Savita after mother's death
India
A heartbreaking case from Jhansi has seen a one-month-old baby sent to jail alongside her father and grandmother.
This happened after the baby's mother, Monica, was found dead at home.
Monica's husband, Sandeep Savita, and his mother were accused of murder by Monica's parents, who say she faced dowry harassment.
Case sparks concern over dowry violence
With no one else available to care for the baby, authorities had her accompany her father and grandmother into judicial custody.
A complaint was filed by Monica's parents at Premnagar police station.
The incident has sparked fresh concern about dowry-related violence in India.