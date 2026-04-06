Jhansi baby jailed with father Sandeep Savita after mother's death India Apr 06, 2026

A heartbreaking case from Jhansi has seen a one-month-old baby sent to jail alongside her father and grandmother.

This happened after the baby's mother, Monica, was found dead at home.

Monica's husband, Sandeep Savita, and his mother were accused of murder by Monica's parents, who say she faced dowry harassment.