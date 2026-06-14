Jhansi train accident kills 4 as another train strikes passengers
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Jhansi on Sunday when four passengers lost their lives.
The Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express was stopped between Hetampur and Dholpur because someone pulled the emergency chain.
While the train was halted, some people got off and walked onto a nearby track, where they were hit by another fast-approaching train.
Authorities investigate, warn against leaving trains
Railway officials and police rushed to help at the scene. An investigation is underway to figure out exactly what went wrong.
Authorities are reminding everyone not to leave trains without permission and to always follow safety rules: these protocols are there for a reason, so tragedies like this can be avoided.