Jharkhand: 13-year-old girl gang-raped at wedding, 5 suspects arrested
India
A tragic incident took place at a wedding in Jharkhand's Latehar district, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped.
Police say the accused took her to an isolated spot during the event.
After her mother reported it, an FIR was filed and the girl received a medical check-up.
Minors connected to the case
Police have arrested two suspects and detained three minors connected to the case.
According to Manoj Kumar from Mahuadand police station, those involved admitted to their actions during questioning.