Jharkhand: 13-year-old girl gang-raped at wedding, 5 suspects arrested India Feb 28, 2026

A tragic incident took place at a wedding in Jharkhand's Latehar district, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped.

Police say the accused took her to an isolated spot during the event.

After her mother reported it, an FIR was filed and the girl received a medical check-up.