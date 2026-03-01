Jharkhand: 2 CoBRA commandos injured in IED blast
Two CRPF CoBRA commandos were injured—one of them seriously—when an IED exploded during a joint anti-Naxal operation with local police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday.
The blast happened as the team moved through the dense Saranda forest, a known Maoist hotspot.
Both jawans received first aid and were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.
Maoist encounter in Saranda forest
This attack comes just after major police successes, including a major encounter in Saranda that killed 17 Maoists, among them top leader Anal Da (who had a ₹1 crore bounty).
With Maoists now using mobile camps and hidden traps, security forces have tightened patrols and urged locals to report anything suspicious.
The goal: flush out the last remaining insurgents and restore peace in the region.