Jharkhand: 2 CoBRA commandos injured in IED blast

Maoist encounter in Saranda forest

This attack comes just after major police successes, including a major encounter in Saranda that killed 17 Maoists, among them top leader Anal Da (who had a ₹1 crore bounty).

With Maoists now using mobile camps and hidden traps, security forces have tightened patrols and urged locals to report anything suspicious.

The goal: flush out the last remaining insurgents and restore peace in the region.