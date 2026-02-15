Jharkhand: 2 killed, 10 injured in elephant control squad accident India Feb 15, 2026

A tough night in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district—an elephant control squad from West Bengal was in the middle of tracking a dangerous herd when their vehicle collided with a truck near Purnapani village.

Sadly, two team members lost their lives and 10 others were hurt.

The squad was traveling in search of the herd that had killed seven people just days earlier.