Jharkhand: 2 killed, 10 injured in elephant control squad accident
India
A tough night in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district—an elephant control squad from West Bengal was in the middle of tracking a dangerous herd when their vehicle collided with a truck near Purnapani village.
Sadly, two team members lost their lives and 10 others were hurt.
The squad was traveling in search of the herd that had killed seven people just days earlier.
Injured persons and efforts to manage situation
One injured person was referred to RIMS-Ranchi, while nine others are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag.
The elephant herd is still roaming and remains a big worry for locals—authorities have now deployed 70 teams to keep people safe.
Police are working to manage the situation and protect nearby villages.