Jharkhand: 3 youths killed in hit-and-run incident
India
Three people lost their lives on Monday night (police said on Tuesday) when a truck crashed into their motorcycle in Tudigarha village, Khunti district—about 100km from Ranchi.
The goods vehicle fled the spot after the collision, leaving all three victims dead at the scene.
All 3 were residents of Rania village
The victims—Sanika Munda (25), Turi Hassa (24), and Manu Barjo (26)—were returning from Rania's weekly market when the accident happened.
Local villagers on Monday night informed police.
Officer Shyamal Shubhankar said the goods vehicle fled the spot.