Jharkhand: 6 people trampled to death by elephants in attack India Feb 13, 2026

A herd of elephants trampled six people to death—including four from one family—in Gondwar village, Jharkhand this week.

One child was also seriously injured and has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag for treatment.

This tragedy is part of a troubling pattern: elephant attacks have claimed lives in the state this year.