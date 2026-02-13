Jharkhand: 6 people trampled to death by elephants in attack
A herd of elephants trampled six people to death—including four from one family—in Gondwar village, Jharkhand this week.
One child was also seriously injured and has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag for treatment.
This tragedy is part of a troubling pattern: elephant attacks have claimed lives in the state this year.
Deadly encounters
In recent years, similar clashes across Jharkhand have resulted in deaths of both people and elephants.
As forests shrink and elephant corridors disappear, these encounters are getting more common—and dangerous—for both humans and animals.
What are the authorities doing?
Authorities are stepping up with drone patrols and rescue teams to track elephant movements and help protect villages at night.
Families affected by attacks are receiving compensation, but officials still warn locals not to provoke elephants as they try to find safer solutions for everyone.