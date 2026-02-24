Jharkhand air ambulance crash: All 7 on board dead

The plane took off at 7:11pm from Ranchi but disappeared from radar after asking for a route change due to bad weather. Everyone onboard has been identified—burn patient Sanjay Kumar; Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta; paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra; attendants Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar; and pilots Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh.

Investigators are digging into what went wrong—looking at the weather, the plane's records, and how things were handled mid-flight.

RedBird Airways says there were no technical issues or rookie mistakes. But the airline's safety record is under fire: this is the second serious crash in less than a month involving a non-scheduled operator; a separate Jan. 28 accident killed Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

For anyone following aviation safety or just wanting to know how such tragedies happen despite experienced crews, this story hits hard.