Jharkhand air ambulance crash: Bodies of all 7 victims recovered
India
Seven people lost their lives when an air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district on February 23.
The plane, carrying a patient and medical crew from Ranchi to Delhi, went down during a thunderstorm after requesting a weather-related route change.
The victims' bodies have now been returned to their families.
Who were the victims
The crash claimed the lives of pilot Captain Vikas Bhagat, co-pilot Captain Savrajdeep Singh, patient Sanjay Kumar, Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar, Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, and Sachin Kumar Mishra.
Investigation underway; state leaders promise help
Investigators are looking into what caused the crash—weather issues have been cited as a possible factor.
Local officials are supporting recovery efforts, and state leaders have promised help for the families affected.