Jharkhand: Air ambulance crash kills all 7 on board
On February 23, 2026, a Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district, killing all seven people on board.
The plane was flying from Ranchi to Delhi when it lost contact with air traffic control due to bad weather and went down in a forested area.
Flight took off from Ranchi, was headed to Delhi
The flight took off at 7:11pm and soon asked for a route change because of bad weather.
Communication dropped shortly after, and radar lost track of the plane about 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi.
Search teams faced tough conditions but eventually recovered all victims—including two pilots, a doctor, medical staff, patient Sanjay Kumar (who was already seriously ill), and two others.
Redbird Airways has faced safety concerns before
This isn't the first time Redbird Airways has been in the news for safety issues—there have been previous crashes linked to engine failures and even probe obstructions noted by investigators.
The latest incident is sparking fresh worries about how safe charter flights really are in India.