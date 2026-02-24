Jharkhand: Air ambulance crash kills all 7 on board

Flight took off from Ranchi, was headed to Delhi

The flight took off at 7:11pm and soon asked for a route change because of bad weather.

Communication dropped shortly after, and radar lost track of the plane about 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi.

Search teams faced tough conditions but eventually recovered all victims—including two pilots, a doctor, medical staff, patient Sanjay Kumar (who was already seriously ill), and two others.