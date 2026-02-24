Jharkhand air ambulance crash kills family on way to hospital
India
A heartbreaking air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district claimed seven lives, including small restaurant owner Sanjay, his wife Archana, and their relative Dhruv.
The family had arranged the emergency flight after Sanjay suffered severe burns from an accident at his restaurant.
Family borrowed ₹8 lakh for treatment
Sanjay's family borrowed nearly ₹8 lakh from relatives and well-wishers to get him flown to a Delhi hospital for better treatment.
Sadly, the plane crashed soon after taking off from Ranchi, killing everyone on board—the patient, medical staff, and crew.
Now the family is left grieving instead of hoping for recovery.