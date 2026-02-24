Jharkhand air ambulance crash: No survivors among 7 on board India Feb 24, 2026

A Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed in a remote forest in Jharkhand, leaving no survivors among the seven people on board—including two pilots, a doctor, a patient, and three other people.

The plane was headed from Ranchi to Delhi for a medical emergency when it lost contact with air traffic control after requesting to change course due to weather.