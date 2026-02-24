Jharkhand air ambulance crash: No survivors among 7 on board
A Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed in a remote forest in Jharkhand, leaving no survivors among the seven people on board—including two pilots, a doctor, a patient, and three other people.
The plane was headed from Ranchi to Delhi for a medical emergency when it lost contact with air traffic control after requesting to change course due to weather.
Rescuers had to hike through dense jungle
Reaching the crash site was tough—rescue teams had to hike through dense jungle with no roads and could only bring out the victims using a single stretcher.
The scene was challenging and somber.
Investigators are looking into what went wrong
Investigators are now looking into what went wrong, including weather-related factors.
The tragedy puts a spotlight on how risky air ambulance missions can be in India's tough terrain and unpredictable weather.