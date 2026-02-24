Jharkhand: Air ambulance on medical mission crashes, all 7 dead
India
A medical air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand, taking the lives of all seven people on board—including pilot Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Captain Savrajdeep Singh.
The plane, run by Redbird Airways, was flying from Ranchi to Delhi for a medical mission when it lost contact with air traffic control just 23 minutes after takeoff.
Investigation underway, black box being recovered
Authorities are now investigating what went wrong. Teams are working to recover the black box from tough terrain to help figure out the cause.
Captain Bhagat's father shared his heartbreak, remembering his son as someone deeply committed to helping others—he was supposed to meet family for dinner in Delhi that night, but fate had other plans.