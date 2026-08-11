Jharkhand bandh as BJP protests police action on job aspirants
Jharkhand saw a statewide bandh on Tuesday as BJP workers protested police action against job aspirants marching over alleged recruitment exam irregularities.
Things got tense after Monday's clashes between protesters and police in Ranchi, leading to blocked roads, burning tires, and most schools and business establishments staying shut.
Essential services like hospitals were still running.
Students demand probe into JPSC JSSC
Student protesters have been protesting since July 25, demanding an independent investigation into the JPSC and JSSC exams, ideally by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.
They've used hunger strike and creative protests to get noticed but insist their movement is about exam reforms, not politics.
One protester recovering from a nine-day fast is stable now; leaders say they'll only talk with Chief Minister Hemant Soren about making recruitment more transparent.