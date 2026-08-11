Jharkhand bandh as BJP protests police action on job aspirants

Student protesters have been protesting since July 25, demanding an independent investigation into the JPSC and JSSC exams, ideally by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

They've used hunger strike and creative protests to get noticed but insist their movement is about exam reforms, not politics.

One protester recovering from a nine-day fast is stable now; leaders say they'll only talk with Chief Minister Hemant Soren about making recruitment more transparent.