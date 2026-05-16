Jharkhand begins door to door Census 2027 household enumeration
India
Jharkhand just launched the first phase of Census 2027, and it's all about going door-to-door to gather household information.
From now until June 14, teams will visit every corner, covering all districts, towns, and over 32,000 villages—to collect details about homes and families.
Nearly 76,000 deployed for Jharkhand census
Nearly 76,000 people are on the ground for this phase, including thousands of enumerators and supervisors.
Before these visits started, almost 200,000 families filled out their information online during a self-enumeration drive earlier this month; Ranchi led the way with the most responses.
The next big census step happens in February next year and will focus more on population stats and socio-economic details.