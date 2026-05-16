Jharkhand begins door to door Census 2027 household enumeration

Nearly 76,000 deployed for Jharkhand census

Nearly 76,000 people are on the ground for this phase, including thousands of enumerators and supervisors.

Before these visits started, almost 200,000 families filled out their information online during a self-enumeration drive earlier this month; Ranchi led the way with the most responses.

The next big census step happens in February next year and will focus more on population stats and socio-economic details.