Jharkhand bus accident: Death toll rises to 10

Dozens injured, urgent response underway

More than 70 people were hurt—about 60 are being treated locally and over 20 at another hospital; 32 seriously injured passengers were sent to Ranchi for advanced care.

The bus was packed with around 90 people on a risky route.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X asking the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured, and rescue and relief operations were launched with teams present at the site.