Jharkhand bus accident: Death toll rises to 10
A bus carrying wedding guests in Jharkhand's Latehar district crashed on January 18 after its brakes failed on a sharp turn, raising the death toll to 10 as another person passed away during treatment.
Some victims were women, and many lost their lives instantly, while others died later in hospitals.
The driver tried to stop the bus but couldn't regain control.
Dozens injured, urgent response underway
More than 70 people were hurt—about 60 are being treated locally and over 20 at another hospital; 32 seriously injured passengers were sent to Ranchi for advanced care.
The bus was packed with around 90 people on a risky route.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X asking the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured, and rescue and relief operations were launched with teams present at the site.