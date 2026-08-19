Jharkhand cancels 44 recruitment exams over irregularities including drug inspectors
Big news for job seekers in Jharkhand: 44 government recruitment exams, including exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL), have been canceled due to irregularities.
The list of 44 recruitment exams was released on Tuesday night, August 18, 2026, affecting posts like drug inspectors, assistant professors, civil judges, and more.
Jharkhand to refund fees and investigate
If you took any of these exams, your fees will be refunded.
The state plans to ask the High Court for a fast-track court to investigate what went wrong and will set up internal vigilance teams.
A reform committee is also on the job to suggest fixes within two months.
The government says these steps are about making hiring fairer and winning back trust in public sector jobs.