Jharkhand cancels JSSC-CGL exam, orders TSR data processing probe
After 24 days of protests by job aspirants over alleged anomalies in various recruitment tests, the Jharkhand government has decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren made the announcement on Monday, August 17, 2026, adding that all exams run by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd since 2014 will be investigated.
Amitabh Kaushal heads exam reform committee
A new committee led by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will suggest ways to fix the exam system.
There is also a plan for a stricter law: think up to 10 years in jail and ₹10 crore in fines for cheating.
Meanwhile, protests are still happening, with students demanding a CBI probe and bigger changes.
The CID has already arrested 20 people, including a former JPSC chairman, in connection with alleged recruitment exam irregularities.