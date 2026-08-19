Jharkhand candidates storm secretariat after 22 exams canceled amid allegations
India
On Wednesday, at the Jharkhand Secretariat, candidates who had cleared government recruitment exams stormed the state secretariat.
The government recently canceled 22 exams over alleged irregularities, leaving many who had already secured jobs suddenly unemployed.
Protesters continue sit-in, Congress seeks solution
Protesters say they earned their positions fairly and are being punished for no fault of their own. Some had even started working before being removed after the cancelations.
While police have warned of legal action if crowds don't disperse, protesters insist they'll keep up their sit-in until the orders are rolled back.
Meanwhile, Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha says they're working on a solution and hope to resolve things soon.