Jharkhand CID arrests relatives of Abhay Tiwari in JPSC-JSSC scam
India
Big update in the JPSC-JSSC recruitment scam: Jharkhand's Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, has arrested the wife and brother of Abhay Tiwari, an accused in the case.
This comes following complaints of widespread irregularities in the recruitment process.
Probe widens, public demands stricter rules
The arrests suggest there might be a bigger network behind these exam scams. Authorities say more people could be picked up as they dig deeper.
All this has sparked public anger, with many demanding stricter rules to keep government job exams fair and transparent.