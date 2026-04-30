Jharkhand delivery agent Rajkumar dies after Dabri overpass crash
India
A delivery agent named Rajkumar, originally from Jharkhand, lost his life on Thursday morning after a car and a scooter collided on the Dabri overpass in southwest Delhi.
The crash caused him to fall from the overpass; despite being rushed to the hospital, he sadly did not make it.
Car driver fled and case registered
The car's driver fled the scene, and police are now actively looking for them.
Rajkumar's body is being kept in the mortuary as part of the ongoing investigation.
Authorities have registered a case and are working to piece together exactly what happened.