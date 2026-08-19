Jharkhand depression brings heavy monsoon to northern eastern northeastern India

Uttarakhand will see six days of downpours starting Thursday, while eastern Uttar Pradesh can expect three rainy days.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh are also on alert for two days of heavy rain each.

Central India (including parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) will stay wet into next week.

In the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya are bracing for nearly a week of rain, with Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim also in line for some serious showers.