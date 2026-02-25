Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren's grandson dies on Manali trip India Feb 25, 2026

Veer Soren, 19 and the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, tragically passed away while on a trip to Manali with friends.

He stayed back at their homestay due to a severe headache, but his condition quickly got worse despite taking medicine.

Friends rushed him to the hospital, but he couldn't be saved.