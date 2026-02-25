Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren's grandson dies on Manali trip
India
Veer Soren, 19 and the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, tragically passed away while on a trip to Manali with friends.
He stayed back at their homestay due to a severe headache, but his condition quickly got worse despite taking medicine.
Friends rushed him to the hospital, but he couldn't be saved.
Veer's family and community are deeply affected
Police think high-altitude sickness may have caused Veer's sudden death—a reminder that mountain trips can have real risks if you're not used to the altitude.
The news has deeply affected his family and community; his grandfather said they're devastated, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren offered heartfelt condolences during this tough time.