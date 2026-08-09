Jharkhand government holds final talks with students over recruitment irregularities
After more than two weeks of protests over recruitment irregularities, the Jharkhand government is sitting down for a final round of talks with student groups this Sunday.
Even after five rounds of discussions and a marathon meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, students say they're not backing down.
If things don't get sorted, they're planning a big march to the Assembly on August 10.
Jharkhand protesters demand 14th JPSC scrapped
Led by JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch and other student groups, protesters want the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam scrapped due to alleged irregularities.
They're also calling for an independent probe, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state, and reforms in how JPSC and JSSC hire people.
Meanwhile, the CID has arrested 19 people in connection with the alleged recruitment scam, and former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte has been questioned four times as part of the investigation.