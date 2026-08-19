Jharkhand government releases list of 44 recruitment exams canceled
What's the story
The Jharkhand government has released the list of 44 recruitment exams, including those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), that were cancelled over alleged irregularities. The canceled exams include recruitment for various posts such as drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, and civil judges.
Major cancelations
Fast-track court to be set up for hearing cases
The list also includes recruitment for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forest, and other administrative and technical posts.
The notifications issued by the government said a request would be made to the High Court to set up a fast-track court to hear cases related to these irregularities.
An internal vigilance cell will also be constituted in JPSC-JSSC.
A reforms committee, headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, will submit its report in two months.
Twitter Post
Government notification
Jharkhand government issued a list of 44 recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) that have been cancelled following complaints of irregularities and CID/SIT investigations into the matter.… pic.twitter.com/skiyDfKEm7— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
Upcoming report
Move triggers backlash
While students who had been protesting welcomed the move, the decision has also sparked protests from approximately 2,000 candidates who were recruited to various state government departments after passing the JSSC-CGL exam.
They marched from state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday.
The candidates said they were not against an inquiry but opposed the elimination of the entire test, arguing that action should be taken against those found guilty and not those who got appointments through valid processes.
Arrest
Investigation into recruitment irregularities intensifies
The investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities has also led to the arrests of key accused Abhay Tiwari's wife and brother.
Tiwari, a former TDPL employee, was arrested by CID on July 22. He allegedly qualified for around 12 competitive examinations over 13 years.
According to officials, Tiwari told investigators that several "rate charts" were allegedly used for candidates attempting to qualify in competitive tests, with "payments ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹70 lakh."