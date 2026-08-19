Jharkhand government releases list of 44 recruitment exams canceled 

The list also includes recruitment for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forest, and other administrative and technical posts.

The notifications issued by the government said a request would be made to the High Court to set up a fast-track court to hear cases related to these irregularities.

An internal vigilance cell will also be constituted in JPSC-JSSC.

A reforms committee, headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, will submit its report in two months.