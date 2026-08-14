Jharkhand government to meet JPSC-JSSC aspirants after 21-day Ranchi protests
After 21 days of student-led protests in Ranchi over alleged exam irregularities, the Jharkhand government is set to meet JPSC-JSSC aspirant representatives on August 14.
The group, led by Jairam Kumar Mahato, will push for exam cancelations, a CBI investigation, and tougher laws against cheating.
Tiranga Yatra planned amid CID crackdown
To keep their movement alive, protesters are planning a Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day with students from all over Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, Prem Nayak, who has been on hunger strike for 12 days, is facing health issues but still refuses hospital care.
On the enforcement side, Jharkhand CID has ramped up its crackdown with raids and arrest warrants; so far, 20 people have been arrested, including a former JPSC chairman.
Protest leaders say they will not back down until their demands are met.