Jharkhand government to meet JPSC-JSSC aspirants after 21-day Ranchi protests

To keep their movement alive, protesters are planning a Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day with students from all over Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Prem Nayak, who has been on hunger strike for 12 days, is facing health issues but still refuses hospital care.

On the enforcement side, Jharkhand CID has ramped up its crackdown with raids and arrest warrants; so far, 20 people have been arrested, including a former JPSC chairman.

Protest leaders say they will not back down until their demands are met.