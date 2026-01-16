Jharkhand High Court calls state police raid on ED office 'pre-planned'
The Jharkhand High Court has called out the recent police raid on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi, saying it looked "pre-planned."
This all started after a government employee filed an FIR claiming he was assaulted by ED officials during a corruption probe.
The ED, in turn, asked for a CBI investigation into the raid.
Why does it matter?
This clash between state police and central investigators is making waves because it could impact ongoing corruption cases involving top politicians.
The court has now paused the local police's investigation into ED officers and even ordered extra security for the ED office.
Political parties are trading blame—some say the raid was to protect powerful leaders, while others argue it's harassment of those fighting corruption.
For anyone following how power struggles play out behind big headlines, this story is one to watch.