Jharkhand High Court calls state police raid on ED office 'pre-planned'

Why does it matter?

This clash between state police and central investigators is making waves because it could impact ongoing corruption cases involving top politicians.

The court has now paused the local police's investigation into ED officers and even ordered extra security for the ED office.

Political parties are trading blame—some say the raid was to protect powerful leaders, while others argue it's harassment of those fighting corruption.

For anyone following how power struggles play out behind big headlines, this story is one to watch.