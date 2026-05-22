Jharkhand High Court orders man to pay ₹25L permanent alimony

Jharkhand bench calls ₹25L fair compromise

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad made it clear that the husband had a duty to support his wife, since she doesn't have her own income.

The court considered inflation and her need for steady support from the alimony interest.

While she asked for ₹30 lakh and he offered ₹10 lakh, the court fixed ₹25 lakh as a fair middle ground, aiming to keep things balanced without putting too much strain on either side.