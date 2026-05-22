Jharkhand High Court orders man to pay ₹25L permanent alimony
The Jharkhand High Court has ordered a man to pay ₹25 lakh as permanent alimony to his ex-wife, after their two-year marriage ended.
The court based this amount on ₹4,500 per month over 47 years, matching the remaining period from her age of 23 against India's average female life expectancy.
It's a move meant to help her stay financially secure for the long haul.
Jharkhand bench calls ₹25L fair compromise
Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad made it clear that the husband had a duty to support his wife, since she doesn't have her own income.
The court considered inflation and her need for steady support from the alimony interest.
While she asked for ₹30 lakh and he offered ₹10 lakh, the court fixed ₹25 lakh as a fair middle ground, aiming to keep things balanced without putting too much strain on either side.