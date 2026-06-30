Jharkhand High Court rejects divorce, rules wife left over dowry

Husband and relatives convicted over dowry

Married in 2001, the couple split in 2005 after the husband allegedly demanded three lakh rupees, one bed, and land from his wife's family.

She accused him of physical and mental harassment when her family couldn't pay up.

Her complaint led to convictions for her husband and his relatives over dowry offenses.

The court also noted she was open to returning if she felt safe, but found no real proof for the husband's claims of cruelty or desertion.