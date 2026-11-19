Jharkhand Mizoram Odisha hike DA for employees DR for pensioners
Good news for state government workers: Jharkhand, Mizoram, and Odisha just bumped up the dearness allowance (DA) for their employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners.
This move brings some relief to about three lakh people in Jharkhand and 8.5 lakh in Odisha, following recent cabinet meetings.
Jharkhand 63% Mizoram 50% Odisha hike
Jharkhand is raising DA by 3% points, now at 63% from July 1.
Mizoram's hike is a bit higher: DA goes up by four percentage points to hit 50% from December, plus contractual staff get double the DA.
Odisha also adds a 3% points increase starting in July; employees there will see the extra cash with their November paychecks.
These changes come right after the central government's own DA hike last month.