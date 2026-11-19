Jharkhand is raising DA by 3% points, now at 63% from July 1.

Mizoram's hike is a bit higher: DA goes up by four percentage points to hit 50% from December, plus contractual staff get double the DA.

Odisha also adds a 3% points increase starting in July; employees there will see the extra cash with their November paychecks.

These changes come right after the central government's own DA hike last month.