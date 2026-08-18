Jharkhand Police arrest 4 Maoists including Ramdeo Lohra with ₹5L-bounty
India
Jharkhand Police just scored a big win by arresting four Maoists, including Ramdeo Lohra, a sub-zonal commander of the JJMP, with a ₹5 lakh bounty on his head.
The arrests happened after a tip led police to the Aurapat forest in Gumla district, where they also seized a large stash of weapons.
JJMP breakaway from banned CPI (Maoist)
The group includes Arvind Nayak (area commander), Muneshwar Singh, and Jitendra Lohra, with most from Lohardaga district.
JJMP is actually a breakaway faction from the banned CPI (Maoist).