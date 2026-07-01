Jharkhand police arrest Maoist Misir Besra with over ₹1cr bounty
India
Big news from Jharkhand: Misir Besra, a major Maoist leader with a bounty of over ₹1 crore on his head, was caught by police in Dhanbad on Tuesday.
Nineteen Maoists arrested or surrendered
Alongside Besra, two other Maoists were also arrested. Plus, 16 more surrendered to the police the same day, including six with bounties totaling ₹39 lakh.
Among them was Santosh Mahto (aka Basudev Da), wanted in 128 cases.
This is seen as a big win for the state's efforts against the Maoist insurgency.