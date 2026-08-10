Jharkhand recruitment irregularities protest: Students plan march to state Assembly

Student leader Sanjay Mehta said aspirants from all districts will join the peaceful march from the old Assembly building to the new one.

He said their main demands include cancellation of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, acceptance of their proposed examination reform model, and adherence to a suggested recruitment calendar.

Devendra Nath Mahto, on an eight-day hunger strike, also called for peaceful participation in Monday's march.