Jharkhand recruitment irregularities protest: Students plan march to state Assembly
What's the story
Students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand are set to march to the state Assembly on Monday. The protest, which has entered its 17th day, comes after failed negotiations with the Hemant Soren-led government. The deadlock revolves around demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and cancellation of a Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examination, demands that the government has rejected.
March details
We are hopeful of a peaceful march, says student leader
Student leader Sanjay Mehta said aspirants from all districts will join the peaceful march from the old Assembly building to the new one.
He said their main demands include cancellation of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, acceptance of their proposed examination reform model, and adherence to a suggested recruitment calendar.
Devendra Nath Mahto, on an eight-day hunger strike, also called for peaceful participation in Monday's march.
Negotiation impasse
Government claims to have accepted 98% of protesters' demands
The government has claimed it accepted 98% of the protesters' demands, but students dispute this. They claim only three out of 13 demanded exam cancellations were granted.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government has proposed an Enforcement Directorate probe into financial irregularities and a fast-track court mechanism for examination-related cases.
It also suggested an expert panel for examination reforms and rejected a CBI probe into JSSC-CGL examination due to High Court and Supreme Court oversight during its conduct.
Resignations accepted
Resignations of JPSC members accepted by governor
In light of the protests, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission have resigned.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted their resignations amid ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities.
The state has stepped up security across Ranchi ahead of Monday's protest march, imposing prohibitory orders near Assembly premises.
Senior officials are on alert to prevent any unrest during the planned demonstration.