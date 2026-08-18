Jharkhand scraps TSR data processing exams, JSSC CGL appointments suspended
Big news for job seekers in Jharkhand: the government has scrapped all recruitment exams run by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd since 2014, including the JSSC CGL and several others.
This puts around 1,975 JSSC-CGL appointees on hold, affecting those who cleared tough exams such as the Forest Range Officer examination and the 14th JPSC examination.
The decision follows weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.
Jharkhand forms committee, candidates demand protection
Many selected candidates are upset, saying they earned their spots fairly; some even quit previous jobs to take these roles.
Kaushal Kumar said he resigned from his job to join this service.
Others argue that canceling everyone's results is unfair, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The government says it wants to restore trust and has set up a committee to reform the exam process, but candidates want their appointments protected.