Jharkhand scraps TSR data processing exams, JSSC CGL appointments suspended

Big news for job seekers in Jharkhand: the government has scrapped all recruitment exams run by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd since 2014, including the JSSC CGL and several others.

This puts around 1,975 JSSC-CGL appointees on hold, affecting those who cleared tough exams such as the Forest Range Officer examination and the 14th JPSC examination.

The decision follows weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.