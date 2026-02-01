Jharkhand sisters missing for 10 days found in Andhra Pradesh
India
Two young sisters from Jharkhand who went missing on their way to school have been found safe in Andhra Pradesh.
They were last seen with a classmate, who is now in custody.
Police said there was no evidence linking the teacher to the disappearance.
Their father reported them missing right away, which sparked a coordinated search across states.
Police tracked the girls to a train near Nellore, and all legal and medical checks have been done quickly.
The sisters will be heading home soon, but why they traveled so far is still a mystery for now.