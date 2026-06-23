Jharkhand storms kill 11, including 3 women and a girl India Jun 23, 2026

Over the past day, sudden thunderstorms in Jharkhand have led to 11 tragic deaths, including three women and a young girl.

Most of the victims were caught outdoors in districts such as Khunti, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Deoghar, Jamtara, Sahibganj, and Giridih.

Khunti saw the highest toll: four people lost their lives there, and several others were injured during a cricket match.