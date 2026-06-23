Jharkhand storms kill 11, including 3 women and a girl
India
Over the past day, sudden thunderstorms in Jharkhand have led to 11 tragic deaths, including three women and a young girl.
Most of the victims were caught outdoors in districts such as Khunti, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Deoghar, Jamtara, Sahibganj, and Giridih.
Khunti saw the highest toll: four people lost their lives there, and several others were injured during a cricket match.
Officials urge people to stay indoors
With heavy rains and more storms expected, officials are asking everyone to stay indoors, especially if you are near trees or out in open spaces.
The unpredictable weather has caught many off guard this week; staying safe means keeping an eye on storm warnings and avoiding risky spots outside.