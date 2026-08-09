Jharkhand students' 15-day protest over alleged job exam unfairness
For the past 15 days, students in Jharkhand have been protesting alleged unfairness in government job exams run by JPSC and JSSC.
Student leader Ravindra Paswan says if their demands aren't met, including canceling certain exams, a CBI investigation, and better recruitment rules, they'll head to the Assembly on August 10 for a big march.
Delegation of 11 demands exam cancelations
An 11-member delegation met officials on Friday, with evidence and clear demands, like canceling JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT exams after 2019 and making results more transparent.
While the government promised to review things, Paswan feels officials are trying to split their movement. He's urging everyone to stay united.
Student leader Sheetal Tirki is also calling students to join the march and keep pressure on for real change.