Jharkhand students call off protest after cabinet cancels JSSC-CGL exam
India
Big update from Jharkhand: student groups have called off their planned protest at Chief Minister Hemant Soren's house.
The state government partially met their demands by canceling the JSSC-CGL exam and all recruitment tests run by outsourcing agency TDPL since 2014, following a cabinet meeting on August 17.
Amitabh Kaushal panel formed, students divided
The government has constituted a new committee, led by Indian Administrative Service officer Amitabh Kaushal, to suggest ways to fix the recruitment process and make exams fairer.
While many students are relieved, those who already cleared the canceled exams are upset about losing job opportunities: around 2,000 people could be left jobless.
Meanwhile, the BJP is pushing for a CBI probe into alleged exam irregularities.