Jharkhand students end hunger strike, but firm on CBI probe 

However, a section of protesters is still demanding a CBI probe into the canceled exams.

They said their demand for a CBI probe into the canceled JSSC-CGL and TDPL exams remains pending despite the government's decision to scrap the exams.

"Our demands have not yet been fully met... The struggle will continue," said student leader Piyush Kumar.

Ravindra Paswan also urged that a CBI investigation be ordered.

"If you order a CBI investigation, then all...students are with you," he said.