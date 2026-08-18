Jharkhand students end hunger strike, but firm on CBI probe
What's the story
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato ended his indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi late Monday after the Jharkhand government canceled the results of all competitive exams conducted by testing agency TDPL since 2014. The move was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid protests over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination. After Mahato ended his indefinite hunger strike, other students also ended their fast.
Protest conclusion
CBI probe demanded by some student leaders
However, a section of protesters is still demanding a CBI probe into the canceled exams.
They said their demand for a CBI probe into the canceled JSSC-CGL and TDPL exams remains pending despite the government's decision to scrap the exams.
"Our demands have not yet been fully met... The struggle will continue," said student leader Piyush Kumar.
Ravindra Paswan also urged that a CBI investigation be ordered.
"If you order a CBI investigation, then all...students are with you," he said.
Investigation announced
Student leaders were discharged after being found healthy
On Monday night, Soren announced that all exams and recruitment made for government jobs stand cancelled, including the JPSC and the JSSC CGL exams.
"All the mistakes, big or small, that have occurred since 2014 will be investigated. The CID will probe all exams," Soren said.
He said investigations by the CID and SIT had brought several "incriminating facts" to light. He also said people recruited through the JSSC were being arrested in connection with alleged examination rigging.
Protest details
Protests started on July 25
Mahato expressed gratitude after the announcement but made it clear the broader fight for reforms would continue.
"We will continue to struggle for further reforms," he said.
Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said student leaders voluntarily ended their hunger strike after their demands were accepted by the government.
All three student leaders (Mahto, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti) were medically examined and discharged after being found healthy.
The protests started on July 25 over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.