Jharkhand students head to assembly Monday demanding 14th JPSC probe
India
Jharkhand students are taking their protest to the state assembly on Monday after talks with government ministers hit a wall.
They're demanding the 14th JPSC recruitment exam be scrapped, pointing to alleged irregularities, and want the officials involved suspended, plus a CBI investigation.
The call is also out for fast-track courts to speed up related cases.
Jharkhand invites suggestions NSUI meets minister
The state government says it's open to hearing from students and has invited suggestions for reforms by email.
Meanwhile, the National Students's Union of India (NSUI) met with the minister to show support and push for action on student demands, including a proper probe into the exam issues.