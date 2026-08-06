Jharkhand students insist Hemant Soren leads talks with media present
India
Students in Jharkhand, upset about alleged unfairness in government recruitment exams, have agreed to meet with the state, but only if Chief Minister Hemant Soren leads the talks himself and everything happens openly with the media present.
They're hoping this will finally bring some real answers.
Government asks students to pick reps
Past closed-door meetings didn't help, so students don't want negotiations limited to a few voices.
The government says it's ready to listen and has asked students to pick their representatives by 10am. so talks can move forward.
Both sides seem set for a more transparent conversation.