Jharkhand: Students on hunger strike continue protests over exam irregularities
What's the story
Students in Jharkhand have decided to continue their protests over alleged exam irregularities, even after talks with the state government. The protest, which has entered its 16th day, is by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike. Another protester, Rahul Krantim, is under medical supervision due to health concerns from fasting.
Unresolved demands
Jharkhand government proposes cancellation of 3 exams
The Jharkhand government has proposed to cancel three exams in response to the protests. These include the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 2023 and 2025 exams and the 14th preliminary exam, NDTV reported.
However, student leaders have said they will continue their agitation until all demands are met.
The state government has also offered to let the Enforcement Directorate (ED) check financial transactions related to these irregularities.
Protest demands
Students' demands include fair investigation into examination irregularities
The students are demanding greater transparency in recruitment processes, a fair investigation into alleged examination irregularities, and timely filling of government vacancies.
They accuse authorities of delaying recruitment and not addressing concerns over competitive examinations.
Despite the government's assurances to deliberate on these demands seriously, student leaders and another representative have said they would continue protests until concrete action is taken.
Ongoing discussions
State government has held several rounds of talks with students
Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu has described meetings with students as cordial and assured that the government is committed to addressing their concerns.
The state government has held several rounds of talks with different student groups, including the Congress's student wing NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM), and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS).
However, despite positive talks, students say they will continue protests until demands are fully met.
JPSC members
All 3 JPSC members quit
Meanwhile, all three members of the JPSC resigned on Sunday after more than two weeks of protests regarding alleged irregularities in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.
The resignations of Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed have been accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, a statement from Lok Bhavan confirmed.