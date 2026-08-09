Jharkhand: Students on hunger strike continue protests over exam irregularities

The Jharkhand government has proposed to cancel three exams in response to the protests. These include the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 2023 and 2025 exams and the 14th preliminary exam, NDTV reported.

However, student leaders have said they will continue their agitation until all demands are met.

The state government has also offered to let the Enforcement Directorate (ED) check financial transactions related to these irregularities.