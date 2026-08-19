Jharkhand students pause month-long exam protest, give state 2 months
India
Students in Jharkhand have hit pause on their month-long protests over alleged unfair practices in government job exams (JPSC and JSSC).
After the students' group sought assurances on resolving recruitment-related issues, they've given the state two months to fix the exam issues and said they would await action on their demands during this period.
Students demand urgent recruitment exam reforms
The protests started because students felt recruitment exams weren't being held fairly or transparently. They're asking for urgent reforms.
For now, all eyes are on how the government responds.